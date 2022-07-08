Apple TV+ tem 53 indicações aos Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

Tendo garantido cinco estatuetas dos Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards (HCA TV Awards) no ano passado, o Apple TV+ tem tudo para superar com folga esse número na premiação deste ano, a qual já teve seus indicados divulgados.

Publicidade

Isso porque o serviço de streaming da Apple garantiu nada menos do que 53 indicações na premiação, 38 a mais que no ano passado, quando as produções da empresa foram indicadas 15 vezes — com destaque para “Ted Lasso”.

Desta vez, a série de comédia carro-chefe da da Maçã dividiu o grande destaque com “Severance” (“Ruptura”), ambas recebendo 12 indicações cada. No caso de “Ted Lasso”, uma delas é referente ao especial “Ted Lasso — O Bigode Natalino Desaparecido”, o qual foi disponibilizado pela Apple no YouTube e foi indicado a Melhor Série Animada em Formato de Curta.

A série estrelada por Jason Sudeikis ainda foi indicada aos prêmios de Melhor Série de Comédia em Streaming, Melhor Ator de Série de Comédia em Streaming, Melhor Roteiro de Série de Comédia em Streaming e em outras categorias bastante importantes.

Publicidade

Já “Severance”, por sua vez, recebeu indicações a categorias como a de Melhor Série de Drama em Streaming, Melhor Ator numa Série de Drama em Streaming, Melhor Atriz numa Série de Drama em Streaming, Melhor Ator Coadjuvantes numa Série de Drama em Streaming, Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante numa Série de Drama em Streaming, entre outras.

Outras produções em destaque no Apple TV+ foram “The Afterparty” (“Depois da Festa”), com sete indicações, e “Pachinko”, com três indicações.

Confira abaixo as categorias que contam com produções do serviço de streaming da Apple entre as indicadas:

Publicidade

Melhor Série de Drama em Streaming

“Loki” (Disney+)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“ Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

“ Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Round 6” (Netflix)

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Melhor Série de Comédia em Streaming

“ Dickinson (Apple TV+)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in The Building” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu)

“Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)

“ Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Melhor Série Estrangeira

Publicidade

“ Acapulco” (Apple TV+)

“Lupin” (Netflix)

“La Casa de Papel” (Netflix)

“Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

“Round 6” (Netflix)

Melhor Série Documental ou de Não-Ficção em Streaming

“Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” (Netflix)

“George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO Max)

“Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” (Netflix)

“Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks” (Prime Video)

“LuLaRich” (Prime Video)

“McCartney 3, 2, 1” (Hulu)

“Planeta Pré-histórico” (Apple TV+)

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” (Disney+)

“What Happened, Brittany Murphy” (HBO Max)

Melhor Série de Variedades, Talk-séries ou Especial em Streaming

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” (HBO Max)

“Murderville” (Netflix)

“South Park: Post Covid” (Paramount+)

“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“The Kids in the Hall” (Prime Video)

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

Melhor Série Animada ou Filme para a TV em Streaming

“Arcane” (Netflix)

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Central Park” (Apple TV+)

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)

“Undone” (Prime Video)

“What If?” (Disney+)

Melhor Atriz numa Série de Drama em Streaming

Britt Lower, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Ming-Na Wen, “The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Simone Ashley, “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Victoria Pedretti, “You” (Netflix)

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Melhor Ator numa Série de Drama em Streaming

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Henry Cavill, “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6” (Netflix)

Penn Badgley, “You” (Netflix)

Tom Ellis, “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” (Disney+)

Melhor Atriz numa Série de Comédia em Streaming

Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)

Hailee Steinfeld, “Hawkeye” (Disney+)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Kat Dennings, “Dollface” (Hulu)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Tiffany Haddish, “The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

Melhor Ator numa Série de Drama em Streaming

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

John Cena, “Peacemaker” (HBO Max)

Keegan-Michael Key, “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (Hulu)

Rhys Darby, “Our Flag Means Death” (HBO Max)

Sam Richardson, “The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Melhor Atriz numa Série ou Filme Limitado ou Antologia em Streaming

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Anne Hathaway, “WeCrashed” (Apple TV+)

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Fresh” (Hulu)

Elle Fanning, “The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)

Jessica Biel, “Candy” (Hulu)

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” (Netflix)

Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Melhor Ator numa Série ou Filme Limitado ou Antologia em Streaming

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX on Hulu)

Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Hamish Linklater, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Oscar Isaac, “Moon Knight” (Disney+)

Samuel L. Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Sebastian Stan, “Fresh” (Hulu)

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante numa Série de Drama em Streaming

Dichen Lachman, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jung Ho-yeon, “Round 6” (Netflix)

Maya Hawke, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Patricia Arquette, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Sadie Sink, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Sophia Di Martino, “Loki” (Disney+)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante numa Série de Drama em Streaming

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Christopher Walken, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Joe Keery, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

John Turturro, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Owen Wilson, “Loki” (Disney+)

Park Hae-soo, “Round 6” (Netflix)

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Zach Cherry, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante numa Série de Comédia em Streaming

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Amy Ryan, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Ariana DeBose, “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)

Florence Pugh, “Hawkeye” (Disney+)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Kristin Chenoweth, “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante numa Série de Comédia em Streaming

Ben Schwartz, “The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Taika Waititi, “Our Flag Means Death” (HBO Max)

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Melhor Roteiro de Série de Drama em Streaming

Chris Mundy, “Ozark” – “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)

Dan Erickson, “Severance” – “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

David E. Kelly, “Nine Perfect Strangers” – “Ever After” (Prime Video)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Round 6” – “One Lucky Day” (Netflix)

Kerry Ehrin & Scott Troy, “The Morning Show” – “La Amara Vita” (Apple TV+)

Michael Waldron, “Loki” – “Glorious Purpose” (Disney+)

Soo Hugh, “Pachinko” – “Chapter One” (Apple TV+)

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things” – “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Netflix)

Melhor Direção de Série de Drama em Streaming

Aoife McArdle, “Severance” – “The You You Are” (Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller, “Severance” – “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Round 6” – “Red Light, Green Light” (Netflix)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” – “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)

Kate Herron, “Loki” – “Journey into Mystery” (Disney+)

M. Night Shyamalan, “Servant” – “Donkey” (Apple TV+)

Shawn Levy, “Stranger Things” – “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” (Netflix)

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things” – “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Netflix)

Melhor Roteiro de Série de Comédia em Streaming

Bill Wrubel, “Ted Lasso” – “Rainbow” (Apple TV+)

Christopher Miller, “The Afterparty” – “Maggie” (Apple TV+)

Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, “Schmigadoon!” – “Schmigadoon” (Apple TV+)

James Gunn, “Peacemaker” – “It’s Cow or Never” (HBO Max)

Jane Becker, “Ted Lasso” – “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV+)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” – “The One, The Only” (HBO Max)

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, “Reservation Dogs” – “Fuckin’ Rez Dogs” (FX on Hulu)

Steve Martin, John Hoffman, “Only Murders in the Building” – “True Crime” (Hulu)

Melhor Direção de Série de Comédia em Streaming

Cherien Dabis, “Only Murders in the Building” – “The Boy From 6B” (Hulu)

Christopher Miller, “The Afterparty” – “Yasper” (Apple TV+)

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” – “Inverting the Pyramid of Success” (Apple TV+)

Jamie Babbit, “Only Murders in the Building” – “True Crime” (Hulu)

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” – “There Will Be Blood” (HBO Max)

M.J. Delaney, “Ted Lasso” – “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV+)

Sterlin Harjo, “Reservation Dogs” – “Hunting” (FX on Hulu)

Taika Waititi, “Our Flag Means Death” – “Pilot” (HBO Max)

Melhor Série Animada em Formato de Curta

“Love, Death + Robots” (Netflix)

“Olaf Presents” (Disney+)

“Smiling Friends” (Adult Swim)

“Ted Lasso Presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache” (Apple TV+)

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” (Prime Video)

“The Wheel of Time: Origins” (Prime Video)

Melhor Série Live-Action em Formato de Curta

“Betsy & Irv” (ESPN)

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Apple TV+)

“Cooper’s Bar” (AMC)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix)

“Mamas” (Roku)

“State of the Union” (Sundance TV)

Ufa… haja indicação, hein!

O Apple TV+ está disponível no app Apple TV em mais de 100 países e regiões, seja em iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Macs, smart TVs ou online — além também estar em aparelhos como Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast com Google TV, consoles PlayStation e Xbox. O serviço custa R$9,90 por mês, com um período de teste gratuito de sete dias. Por tempo limitado, quem comprar e ativar um novo iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac ou iPod touch ganha três meses de Apple TV+. Ele também faz parte do pacote de assinaturas da empresa, o Apple One.

NOTA DE TRANSPARÊNCIA: O MacMagazine recebe uma pequena comissão de vendas concluídas por meio de links deste post, mas você, como consumidor, não paga nada mais pelos produtos comprando pelos nossos links de afiliado.

via Variety