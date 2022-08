Beats Fit Pro ganham edição especial com Kim Kardashian

This is the wearable tech you’ve been missing. Introducing Beats Fit Pro neutrals, designed by @KimKardashian.



Reimagined in Kim’s signature palette, Beats Fit Pro will soon be available in 3 versatile colors: Moon, Dune and Earth.



Head to https://t.co/io2NWBBsDU on 8/16 pic.twitter.com/dgD9uevkGQ