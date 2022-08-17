iOS/iPadOS 15.6.1, macOS 12.5.1 e watchOS 8.7.1 são lançados para usuários

Pouco menos de um mês após liberar o iOS 15.6 e cia, a Apple disponibilizou hoje o iOS 15.6.1 (compilação
19G82), o iPadOS 15.6.1 (idem), o macOS Monterey 12.5.1 (
21G83) e os watchOS 8.7.1 (
19U67) para usuários.
De acordo com as notas de liberação, os updates trazem somente “atualizações de segurança importantes” e são recomendados a todos.
A Apple já publicou artigos de suporte com as correções de segurança desses updates:
A seguir, para quem preferir, estão os links diretos para download deles:
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone 11, iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPod touch (7th generation)
- iPad Air (5th Generation)
- iPad mini (6th generation)
- 10.2-in. iPad (9th generation)
- 11-in. iPad Pro (3rd generation), 12.9-in. iPad Pro (5th generation)
- iPad Air (4th generation)
- 10.2-in. iPad (8th generation)
- 11-in. iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generations), 12.9-in. iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generations)
- 10.5-in. iPad Pro (1st generation), 12.9-in. iPad Pro (2nd generation)
- iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation)
- 10.2-in. iPad (7th generation)
- iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2
- 9.7-in. iPad Pro (1st generation)
- 12.9-in. iPad Pro (1st generation)
Vale lembrar que a Apple já está trabalhando nas versões de teste (incluindo betas públicas) do iOS 16, do iPadOS 16, do macOS Ventura 13, do watchOS 9 e do tvOS 16 — os quais deverão chegar em setembro/outubro.
Caso você esteja com dúvidas sobre como realizar o update, confira o passo a passo para atualizar o iPhone/iPad, como atualizar o Mac e como atualizar o Apple Watch.