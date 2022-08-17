O melhor pedaço da Maçã.
iOS/iPadOS 15.6.1, macOS 12.5.1 e watchOS 8.7.1 são lançados para usuários

porLuiz Gustavo Ribeiro
17/08/2022 • 14:44
Betas do iOS 15, do iPadOS 15, do macOS Monterey, do watchOS 8 e do tvOS 15

Pouco menos de um mês após liberar o iOS 15.6 e cia, a Apple disponibilizou hoje o iOS 15.6.1 (compilação 19G82), o iPadOS 15.6.1 (idem), o macOS Monterey 12.5.1 (21G83) e os watchOS 8.7.1 (19U67) para usuários.

De acordo com as notas de liberação, os updates trazem somente “atualizações de segurança importantes” e são recomendados a todos.

Update do iOS/iPadOS

A Apple já publicou artigos de suporte com as correções de segurança desses updates:

A seguir, para quem preferir, estão os links diretos para download deles:

Links diretos do iOS 15.6.1
Links diretos do iPadOS 15.6.1

Vale lembrar que a Apple já está trabalhando nas versões de teste (incluindo betas públicas) do iOS 16, do iPadOS 16, do macOS Ventura 13, do watchOS 9 e do tvOS 16 — os quais deverão chegar em setembro/outubro.

Caso você esteja com dúvidas sobre como realizar o update, confira o passo a passo para atualizar o iPhone/iPad, como atualizar o Mac e como atualizar o Apple Watch.

