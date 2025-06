Kuo: Apple Watches “Ultra 3” e “SE 3” chegarão em 2025

1. Apple Watch Ultra 3沒有在今年的新產品發佈會出現,這與我約一年前的預測相符。

2. 2025年新款Apple Watch將包括Ultra 3與SE升級版。



—

1. Apple Watch Ultra 3 was absent from this year's media event, which is in line with my prediction from about a year ago.

2. The 2025 new Apple… https://t.co/j457raXTgf